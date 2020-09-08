Celebrated Pop Singer, Tiwatope Savage also known as Tiwa Savage on Tuesday received surprise packages from the controversial former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha.

The singer whose album Celia is currently making waves shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, as she received the gifts.

The items included clothes, a wristwatch, electronic devices, dresses, and other things branded in Tacha’s name.

Tiwa Savage wrote; “@symply_tacha thank you so much. God bless your beautiful soul ❤️❤️ still can’t believe we’ve never met but you’ve been in my corner. Thank you thank you thank you.”