By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Evicted Big brother Naija housemate Tochi has said he would be going fully into acting.

The former housemate said this in an Instagram live interview.

The reality star said he has been into acting before going into the house but other things got in his way.

Tochi also revealed how disappointed he was at his eviction being part of the first set of housemates to be evicted from the reality TV show.

He said he was down for over two days after his eviction but had to move on.

While responding to what next for him after his Big brother exit, he said he would be going into acting and expanding his real estate business.

Tochi also advised fans that they should always go with their heart and believe in themselves.

Tochi while in the Big brother house established himself as one of the best actors among housemates while they were tasked to act a drama.



