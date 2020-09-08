Everton are keeping themselves busy in the transfer market, adding depth and quality to their team against the 2020/21 season.

The team on Tuesday announced the signing of Doucoure on a three-year deal. This is barely 24 hours after they announced the signing of highly-rated Colombian midfielder, James Rodriguez.

Doucoure returns to the English Premier League after playing four seasons at Watford, making 129 Premier League appearances, with 17 goals and 11 assists.

He is Everton’s third senior signing in four days after the arrival of Allan and James Rodriguez.

“I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy,” Doucoure told Everton’s official website.

“I can bring my energy – I am a powerful player, I can run a lot, all the game. I can add goals as well.

“I will try my best to score goals and help the team.”



