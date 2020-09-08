By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Few months after DJ Cuppy denounced Arsenal, she has participated in a new jersey campaign for her new football club, Manchester United.

Manchester United unveiled their third kit for the 2020/2021 season. Designed with Adidas, the kit presents a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history.

Ifeoluwa Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire entrepreneur Mike Otedola announced the new feat by posting a campaign video on her Twitter account.

This is barely three months after she stopped supporting Arsenal for losing at the Premier League match against Brighton Fc.

