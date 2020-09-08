By Jennifer Okundia

U.S. based Nollywood actress, television personality and philanthropist Georgina Onuoha penned a note of encouragement on her timeline.

In a statement, the 39 year old actor revealed that individuals should never allow the forces of nature serve as a setback to them achieving their goals.

She stated that no matter how discouraging or challenging an issue is, we are only limited by our minds and can actually achieve anything…

“Never say that you can’t do something, or that something seems impossible, or that something can’t be done, no matter how discouraging or harrowing it may be; human beings are limited only by what we allow ourselves to be limited by: our own minds.

We are each the masters of our own reality; when we become self-aware of this: absolutely anything in the world is possible to attain.

Master yourself, and become king of the world around you. Let no odds, chastisement, exile, doubt, fear, or ANY mental virii prevent you from accomplishing your dreams. Never be a victim of life; be it’s conqueror.

Rule your world. Your destiny is in your hands..

Forces of nature can never prevail over your destiny, it can be delayed but never denied. So never let your fears outwit you.

Have a fabulous day/night my darling Ginafam 💋🏁🌸🎈💎”

Onuoha joined the Nigeria movie industry in 1990 when she was 10 years old. She is a native of Anambra state, South Eastern Nigeria.