By Taiwo Okanlawon

U&I Music pop maestro, Adelusola Ebenezer Femi, popularly known as Olakira has announced that the remix of his latest smash hit “In My Maserati” which featured award-winning singer, Davido is ready.

Olakira broke into the industry with the single released early this year, and he is getting all the attention by ruling the music charts and radio across Africa.

Olakira took to social media to announced that the self-produced hit’s remix is a fire with Davido’s verse.

“Just Listened to Davido’s verse on Maserati Remix for like the 1000th time. The verse dey sweet me for body. Fuck it! It’s time to drop this shit.

“The problem is are you people ready for this Heat? #MaseratiRemix,” he tweeted.

“In My Maserati” has taken over the music-sphere and caused a global frenzy.

The remix is expected to drop any moment from now.