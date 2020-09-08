India has reported its highest single say death toll so far from the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

The country’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,133 deaths in the past 24 hours. taking the cumulative death toll to 72,775.

The health ministry also reported 75,809 new cases, raising India’s tally to nearly 4,284,103.

It is second only to the US, with 6,485,708 cdses.

India, a country of 1.4 billion people has maintained an upward surge in COVID-19 cases, in the last month.

The explosion comes amid an ease in nationwide restrictions to help mitigate the economic pain.

India’s explosion in cases is partly due to increased testing.