By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent warm greetings to the presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, on his 75th birthday.

This is contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

He joined family, friends and associates to celebrate with the Christian leader, whose commitment to serving God and humanity continues to inspire and attract people in their numbers, within and outside the country.

The President felicitated with the Christian community and its leaders, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), for the milestone in the life of Bishop Okonkwo.

According to the president, Okonkwo is known for his focus on God, advocacy for practical, balanced Christian living, and large-heartedness has influenced many lives and brought succour to innumerable people.

As the Patron and Founder of the Empowerment for the Less Privileged (ELP) Foundation, President Buhari noted with appreciation, the contribution of the Christian leader to lifting many out of poverty, strides in tackling diseases and other health challenges.

They also provided opportunities for many to get education through scholarships and vocational training.

Buhari prayed that the light in the life of the Presiding Bishop of TREM will continue to shine and that he be endued with good health, strength, and longer life.



