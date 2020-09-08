Lucy Essien, the latest housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija game, during Sunday night’s eviction show, has revealed what she would be doing outside the house.

Show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had a chat with the 30 year old, and she stated that she would be going into food business after getting a place for herself.

She also revealed that Ka3na is the only person she could be very close friends with, while also disclosing that she liked Praise who has a child and is engaged to someone outside Biggie’s house.

Watch the video.