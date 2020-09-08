Michael Adeshina

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanić has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Bosnian international, who moved to Barcelona, tested positive after the end of the season, which he finished with Juventus.

He had been self-isolating for the past two weeks after his plans to join his new teammates for training were halted by the positive test.

With the good news, Pjanic is now ready to travel to Barcelona – but he will have to test negative twice more just to be sure before he is allowed to train with his new teammates.

“Today I received confirmation that I was negative on the first test. I have another test to do today, and I will find out the results tomorrow,” Pjanic told Bosnian media.

He is expected to travel to Barcelona on Thursday. He will receive one more test, this time in Barcelona, before he can join his teammates in training.