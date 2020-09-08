By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday threw a question to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on the reported deregulation of the petroleum sector.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva had explained the reason behind the suspension of subsidies on petroleum products.

This deregulation has, however, led to the recent increase in fuel pump prices.

Atiku reacted to the hike of fuel prices via his official Twitter account when he asked why the price of petrol isn’t dropping since the government has embarked on deregulation.

According to him, fuel prices in the US and Europe are far lower than they were in 2019.

He wrote; ”I am a businessman. I look at things from an economic perspective. Questions beg answers. The price of crude is down from where it was in 2019. In the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019. If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price have dropped?” he tweeted

