By Omuboye Sukubo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has commended the organised labour in the state for suspending its planned strike for Tuesday.

It said in a statement issued by its spokesman in the state, Mr Ogbonna Nwuke, that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its associates had demonstrated uncommon maturity and discipline.

Nwuke noted that labour demonstrated this by allowing a last-minute discussion with the Rivers Government.

He said that the breakthrough recorded at the meeting was plainly as a result of the unique sacrifice made by labour in the overall interest of the state and nation.

“We have heard that the Rivers Government and labour have settled their differences.

“It took last-minute efforts that lasted late into the night to avert a crippling strike.

“While we welcome the resolutions reached at the end of that very crucial meeting, it is our expectation that the Rivers Government would fulfil its promise to workers.

"Government must have a human face and all of us have a responsibility to evolve for mankind, a kinder and responsive system that is understanding, just and fair,'' he said.





Nwuke urged Gov. Nyesom Wike to learn lessons from the action of the labour.

“His administration had no reason whatsoever to threaten sons and daughters of Rivers who are part of the labour movement and who are rendering essential services to the people of the state.

“We thank the labour leaders for doing the needful, they have proved that the interest of the working class was more paramount in the decision they took to call out workers,’’ he said.

Nwuke called on the governor to eschew his “gunboat politics’’.

“It has no place in an egalitarian society and no place in a society that hopes to embrace a system of social responsibility,’’ he said.

NAN