As a result of the ongoing negotiation with the Kaduna government, no fewer than 200 bandits in Sokoto have repented and denounced violence in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd) who disclosed this to pressmen also confirmed that the bandits who operated in the Eastern part of Sokoto, released eight people in their custody.

Moyi also confirmed that about 500 livestock were recovered from them.

The commissioner explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.

He revealed that the state government had awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits.

“The construction would have commenced since but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.

“We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children,” he said.