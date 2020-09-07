Reno Omokri

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former presidential media aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has revealed what led to the hike in electricity and fuel price.

Power distribution companies implemented new electricity tariffs on September 1, while a new ex-depot price of petrol was also announced on September 2.

However, Omokri in a tweet via his Twitter account on Sunday, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was initially afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity.

According to him, the President went ahead with the decision after he observed that the Big Brother Naija show had completely distracted Nigerian Youths.

“l was stunned to see youths organise a fundraiser for a disqualified BBNaija housemate.

“I was told that General MBuhari was afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity.

“What emboldened him was when he saw how BBN has completely distracted Nigeria’s youth,” he said.