By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

There was no survivor in a bus that somersaulted and burst into flames on Sunday on Ihiala-Onitsha Road, Anambra state.

All the trapped passengers were burnt beyond recognition. A passenger who jumped out of the vehicle also died.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said the agency was yet to know the actual number of people that died in the accident.

“This evening, a lone fatal road traffic crash was allegedly caused by tyre burst as a result of excessive speeding. The vehicle somersaulted and burst into flames.

“Information reaching the Command states that all passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition, along with the bus.

“The Anambra State fire service has been contacted and the FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command are on ground to ensure free flow of traffic, while all obstructions are being cleared,” he said.

Kumapayi said that the corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process had been deposited at the Morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Ihiala.

