A new movie is cooking in Nigeria’s Nollywood and it features industry stars including Shaffy Bello, Anee Icha, Rita Dominic and Michelle Dede.

Bello stated that the forthcoming film is going to be all shades of amazing, so keep your fingers crossed for this one.

‘All shades of Amazing!

This “pot” of deliciousness is gonna be all shades of ….Okuuuuuurrrrrr!!!

Are you Even Ready?

@ritadominic @michelledede @aneeicha 💞💞💞’ she wrote…

During the weekend, Shafy who came into limelight through her first major film Eti Keta, a Yoruba film, displayed adorable pictures of herself on Instagram, looking like a sweet 16.

The actress in 2012 starred as Joanne Lawson in the TV series Tinsel and as Adesuwa in Taste of Love. She has since featured in several Yoruba and English language films and TV series like ‘When Love Happens, Gbomo Gbomo and Taste of Love.





Bello became known in the entertainment industry when she featured in a 1997 record by Seyi Sodimu dubbed “Love Me Jeje

She also stated : LOVE IS THE MOST POWERFUL ENERGY IN THE UNIVERSE.

I AM LOVED and I FEEL LOVED💘

Sending you All some 💗💋

Shaffy Bello completed her education in the United States where she also grew up.