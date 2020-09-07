By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian award winning actress Eniola Badmus, popular for her indigenous movies, where she likes to play the role of a tout or a criminal, clocked 43 today September 7th 2020.

Born in 1983 in Lagos Nigeria, Badmus came into limelight in 2008 after she featured in the film Jenifa and Omo Ghetto.

The plus size actress had her basic and secondary education in Ijebu Ode. At the University of Ibadan, she studied Theatre Arts and later proceeded to Lagos State University where she graduated with an M.Sc degree in Economics.

Sharing a message to herself, she said:

‘It’s my birthday and I feel super special. Happy birthday to my inner woman who has been mostly responsible for my wonderful deeds. I wish myself a superlative new year.’





Fellow actors Funke Akindele and Funmi Awelewa sent her lovely messages, while dance queen Kaffy, also congratulated the birthday celebrant:

funkejenifaakindele

Happy birthday orobo mi. God bless you More and more

funmiawelewa

In advance ma’am❤️🙌

kaffydance

Wowwwwww happy birthday sis

Pictures: @sunmisola_olorunnisola