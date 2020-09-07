By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian actress, wife of business man Ned Nwoko and new mum Regina Daniels thrills her fans with pictures from her recent photo shoot.

The couple got married in April 2019 and received a lot of social media criticism due to the 38 years gap between the duo.

They welcomed their first child together, a boy named MUNIR NEJI NED-NWOKO back in June this year and held a naming ceremony to celebrate the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Daniels started started acting when she was 7, alongside her mother, Rita Daniels who is also an actress. Her first film feature was in Marriage of Sorrow which earned her N10,000.

In February 2020 she launched a magazine named after her at a hotel in Abuja.





Captioning her photos, she wrote “You were not created to live up to other people’s expectations.

Knowing yourself is dope

Liking yourself is power 👸”

Photographer: @kanara_visualz