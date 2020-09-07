Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The young forward currently on international duty with France has been ruled out of the next Nations League game against Croatia to be played on Tuesday, 8, September 2020. He has also left the national team.

Mbappe’s positive result would be a huge blow for France. The youngster featured in France 1-0 win against Sweden on Saturday scoring the lone goal in the match.

Mbabpe would mark as the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. PSG confirmed last week that three of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and are being isolated.