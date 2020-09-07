By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Popular actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa has been shot dead but gunmen at the age of 34.

Mdeliswa, a popular South African actress, was said to have been shot dead last Thursday in Evander, Mpumalanga area of the nation.

The death of the actress is being investigated by the the Evander police in Mpumalanga.

The family, in a statement on Sunday confirmed the death of their daughter, saying “it is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing on of our dearest daughter.”

According to the statement, “She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga on Thursday 3 September 2020.”

The family said she was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable.

“She passed on in the morning of the 5th September 2020 (Saturday),” the statement said.

The family stated that the circumstances surrounding her shooting were still under investigation by the police.





“She was a young, talented and inspirational actress which her family and community were looking to see flourish. We had a lot of expectations from her.

“This brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women (Gender based violence) which our country has to fight against. We believe that justice will be served,” the family said.

A statement from the South African Police Service, SAPS, said the matter was currently under investigation and that no one had been arrested yet.

According to the police, the owner of the gun was brought to book on Sunday, but said they were advised to get the person who pulled the trigger.

“We are busy with our investigation. Anyone with information that can assist should approach the Evander Police Station or any police station around,” the statement added.