By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden have been dropped from the England squad.

This is after both players are being investigated by the FA for breaking quarantining rule at their team hotel in Reykjavik.

Reportedly, both young stars were caught bringing girls back to England’s team hotel in Iceland.

Garet Southgate, the team head coach in his press conference confirmed that both players broke coronavirus secure bubble guidelines and have been sent back to England, without contact with any other players since Monday morning.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble.

“We had to decide very quickly that they could not have any interaction with the team, wouldn’t be able to train.

“Given the procedures we have to follow now, they have to travel back to England separately,” Southgate said.

Southgate also assured that the England squad has been compliant with all COVID-19 safety protocol saying they all have taken four tests in the periods they all have been together and their staff had been incredible in keeping that secure and tight.





Foden and Greenwood made their debut in England’s 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday.