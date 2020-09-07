By Abankula

If you have got it, flaunt it. That was what Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo did this morning, taking her fans on a photographic tour of her new home in Lekki Lagos.

The tour follows a housewarming party at the weekend, which was attended by an A-List Nollywood crowd.

On her Instagram page today, she let in her 3.2million fans to have a glimpse of the beautiful inner decor of the house, from the lounge, to the dining area, to the inner sanctum, the bedrooms.

The mother of two wrote`: “With all gratitude to the lord…I present to you my sweet home @fespris_decor you rock”.

She is also the CEO of Fespris Decor, an indication that the beautiful actress is not earning her living from Nollywood alone.

Pls Have a tour of the house with P.M.News:



