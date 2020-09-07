By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle Oyedele who is fondly referred to as Baba Legba, is dead.

News of his demise circulated on Monday, September 7, 2020, after Baba Sala’s son, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel announced on Facebook.

According to him, the actor was buried following Islamic rites.

Emmanuel wrote; “Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle popularly known as Babalegba died in the early hours of today (midnight precisely).

”He joined Alawada Theatre Group in 1974 and was playing comic roles along with Baba Sala, sometimes he played Babalawo, Police officer but the most time one comic role to another.

”He is a friend of the family and supporter of my Daddy till his death. He used to be called Sunday Omobolanle then before he went to Mecca and he turned Muslim. Personally, he contributed a lot to my success too.”

Actor Yomi Fash-Lanso, the director of media and public relations of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, also confirmed the news of the death of the veteran actor.



