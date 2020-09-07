By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the viral video the founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, raining curses on controversial broadcaster, Daddy Freeze.

In the video which was shot during last Sunday service, September 6, that clergyman was heard calling Daddy Freeze a bastard and threatening to kill him for “insulting” Living Faith Ministries General Overseer, Bishop Oyedepo.

Ibiyeomie, who grew up as a pastor under Oyedepo, further warned Daddy Freeze to stop insulting Oyedepo. He added that he is going to get Freeze arrested.

According to the Cleric who referred to Daddy Freeze as a foreigner, “I can’t be alive and you insult my father.”

“The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him.

“You can’t have a father and insult a father. He also said ‘no right-thinking son will sit down and watch someone insult their father’ Ibiyeomie said.

#WATCH: The founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, curses the day Daddy Freeze was born, calling him a bastard and foreigner for abusing his father in Lord, Bishop David Oyedepo. pic.twitter.com/ONgPxo2R4L — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) September 7, 2020

However, many Nigerians who condemned the Pastor’s actions have now reacted to the video. Some also supported the Pastor’s moves. See some reactions;





All of you have Pastors today because of men like Martin Luther who stood up to the almighty pope and the doctrines of the Catholic church. If Daddy Freeze (a Christian) criticizes your Pastor, focus more on the context of his criticism and not defending your almighty pastor — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) September 7, 2020

If you can’t take someone insulting your father then you have no right to judge David Ibiyome for attacking Daddy Freeze who repeatedly insults David Oyedepo. Pastors are men of God not God so they have the right to address issues that hurt them!! Bigi Tamarind to you all!! pic.twitter.com/jCYvVnAzZN — Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) September 7, 2020

Daddy Freeze; I believe most of his teachings are on d truth of what’s written in the Bible, not an attack on Christianity but misinformation and brainwash from Pastors Perhaps he stays away from Islam because he doesn’t know much about the religion which is understandable — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) September 7, 2020

Daddy Freeze will open his mouth waaaaaaaaa and spit nonsense against servants of God. Whether they are legit or not, that's left for God to decide. Who is he to insult Oyedepo? And some of you forming woke will continue to praise him, may you all rot in your mediocrity! — Premier of UNILORIN#iCONS💡💡💯 (@Premier_100) September 7, 2020

We all know Daddy Freeze is a clout chaser but pastor David Ibiyeomie calling someone a bastard on the pulpit???? Nah pic.twitter.com/zPBkGfSRTq — 💋😍CEEJAY (nwoke oma) ❤️💋 (@ikedurupriest) September 7, 2020

Daddy Freeze is a clout chaser who stays relevant only by "replying" Oyedepo. Let him do same to Muslim clerics and they'll have him killed. — Engr. Sunny (@IzekweSU) September 7, 2020

Daddy Freeze is a Christian and his attack is mostly directed at Pastors and the kind of Christianity they promote. On the other hand, I also believe that MOST atheists pick on Christianity because it is more tolerant. But Daddy Freeze's squabble is with Pastors, not religion. https://t.co/4gnby3Nmo5 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) September 7, 2020

Daddy Freeze being shamed for having a divorce by the same Christians who attend Christ Embassy and pay tithe to Chris Oyakhilome who his wife left due to claims of infidelity.

We have been bewitched in this country. 🤣😂🤣 — 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo | Vote Nengi 🗡️ (@ultimate_kombo) September 7, 2020

Ever since Daddy Freeze has been preaching against men of God.. What has he done to contribute positively to the society, other than make noiseless noise… He should focus on his family Abeg.. pic.twitter.com/KCx8OxQ7O1 — @comedian.koboko (@kobokolaugh) September 7, 2020

If you throw a stone into a dark alley & you hear it clatter on the ground & roll to a stop, it means you hit nothing.

But if you hear a loud scream, it means you hit something. From this pastor's very loud scream, I think Daddy Freeze hit something.

🤔 — #DoubtlessThouArtMyFather (Isaiah 63:16) (@harrydaniyan) September 7, 2020

A man of God with a spiritual father spoke like this, yet said Daddy Freeze has no father?pic.twitter.com/nFayOmszgi — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) September 7, 2020

My issues with religion aren't solely because i don't believe in it. Just look at what it does to people's thinking. Pastor Ibiyeomie is there cursing & threatening Daddy Freeze. I was expecting him to engage Freeze & prove him wrong logically. But he started acting like Agbero. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) September 7, 2020

For Pastor Ibiyeomie to say he would kill Daddy Freeze and the congregation was cheering him up on live TV shows that religion is a threats to humanity freedom. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) September 7, 2020

All these people coursing me via DMs and on my timeline because i criticized Pastor Ibiyeomie over Daddy Freeze and Oyedope saga. Please listen, If i tweets something that offend you, you can block me, i am telling you this because your mental health is very important to me. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) September 7, 2020

Pastor Ibiyeome was wrong. Wrong for being angry? No. Anger is an emotion, every human feels it. But the Bible said "Be angry, but do not sin". Calling Daddy Freeze slurs on the pulpit, or off it, is wrong. Pastor Sam Adeyemi is a spiritual son to Oyedepo too, he won't do that. — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) September 7, 2020