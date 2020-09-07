David Ibiyeomie and Daddy Freeze

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the viral video the founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, raining curses on controversial broadcaster, Daddy Freeze.

In the video which was shot during last Sunday service, September 6, that clergyman was heard calling Daddy Freeze a bastard and threatening to kill him for “insulting” Living Faith Ministries General Overseer, Bishop Oyedepo.

Ibiyeomie, who grew up as a pastor under Oyedepo, further warned Daddy Freeze to stop insulting Oyedepo. He added that he is going to get Freeze arrested.

According to the Cleric who referred to Daddy Freeze as a foreigner, “I can’t be alive and you insult my father.”

“The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him.

“You can’t have a father and insult a father. He also said ‘no right-thinking son will sit down and watch someone insult their father’ Ibiyeomie said.

However, many Nigerians who condemned the Pastor’s actions have now reacted to the video. Some also supported the Pastor’s moves. See some reactions;


