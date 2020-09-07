Off his ‘Healing Process’ EP, Nigerian musician Skales comes through with the official music video for his single ‘God Is Good.’
‘God Is Good’ was produced by fast-rising music producer, Timmy and the video was directed by Ofishea.
Monday, September 7, 2020 12:20 am | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
Off his ‘Healing Process’ EP, Nigerian musician Skales comes through with the official music video for his single ‘God Is Good.’
‘God Is Good’ was produced by fast-rising music producer, Timmy and the video was directed by Ofishea.
What do you think?