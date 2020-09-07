By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned Mr Stanley Buba, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, to appear before it on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, by 10 am over leadership crisis.

The assembly said it summoned Buba to give him a fair hearing on the leadership crisis between him and the Managing Director of the Niger State Urban Development Board (NUDB), Adamu Sule.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the House speaker issued the summon after Suleiman Azara, Chairman, House Committee on NUDB raised the issue under the matters of public importance during the House proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the invitation extended to the SSA was to enable him to explain to the House on why he undermined the resolutions passed by the House Committee on NUDB over the leadership crisis facing the board.

“I want to commend Mr Suleiman Azara for bringing this matter of public importance and Assembly members for your positive contributions on this matter.

“We are all aware that NUDB is a creation of this House and by law. We cannot sit to allow any person or group of persons to undermine the power of this House.

“We are summoning the SSA to appear before this House on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, by 10 am.

“This is to enable him to provide the House or give some clarifications and information on allegation raised by Assembly members against him.





“It will also give him the opportunity to express himself on the leadership crisis; he may have some vital information to give us that we may not know,” the speaker said.

He directed the clerk to the House to communicate the House’s resolution to the SSA on or before the closing hours of Monday.

NAN