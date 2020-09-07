Lionel Messi has returned to training with Barcelona after several reports that the superstar was going to leave the Spanish giants.

Earlier on Monday also, the forward’s picture was posted in a tweet by Barcelona modelling Barcelona’s third kit for the 2020-21 season.

After the season ended and Barcelona’s tragic exit from the UCL, Messi made it clear to the Spanish club he was ready to depart.

The striker quoted a clause in his contract which could enable him to leave on a free transfer. Barcelona’s hierarchy, however, insisted the player stays and could only leave except his €700m release clause was met by any club ready to sign him. The club insisted the clause the player referred to in his contract already elapsed.

On Friday, the forward came out to explain that he had reversed his decision to leave Barcelona because he wants to avoid any legal issues with the club over a move.

Messi already missed the first training session under Barcelona’s new boss, Ronald Koeman on August 31.