Popular stand-up comedian and actress, Bose Ogunboye, popularly known as Lepacious Bose has recounted awful experiences she had to endure when she was obese.
The actress who shared a picture of herself crying on Instagram said it was the first time she would travel in years without needing to use a seat belt extension.
She said she cried in the plane for many reasons after she pulled the seatbelt and it clicked.
Talking about how her obese size was an embarrassment previously, the actress remembered when she was traveling with a group of male comedians and didn’t want them to make fun of her.
During the Journey, Bose said she traveled for six hours in the airplane without using a seat belt as she could not bear asking for a seatbelt extension and acted like it was together.
Also, the female comedian said she cried because she cannot remember how many times she held the seat belt in a car so officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would not stop her. Although the belt never connected, she said she held it until she has passed the officials.
She also said she cried because she remembered times when she could not sit by the exit with the legroom as she would politely be excused because she was too overweight to sit there.
The actress also narrated that there were times she sat down beside people in planes and they acted like sitting beside her deprived them of oxygen.
Lepacious Bose has said previously that she weighed 210kg. However, she has gone through several rigorous gym sessions to cut down her size.
In previous interviews, the actress recounted her weight loss journey was not easy.
See mouth 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪 . No it is not a movie and no one died. This was the first time I would travel in years without needing a seat belt extension!!!!! I simply pulled the belt and it clicked and I broke down in the plane and cried…..oh how I cried…..i cried for so many reasons. 1. For the shame I felt for years everytime the plane crew handed the extension to me and the look people gave me. 2. I cried because I remembered traveling with a group of comedians (great guys) but I did not want then to make fun of me, I flew 6 hours without using a seat belt…… I could not bear to ask for extension and I acted like it was together. 3. I cried because I remembered how many times I held the seat belt in a car so that lasma would not stop me but the seat belt never connected so I just held it till I passed them. 4. I cried for a million and one reasons I can not write about….. 5. I cried because I remembered how many times I got to sit by the exit with leg room and i was politely told I was too overweight to sit there…..in case of an emergency it is assumed a big person will not move fast enough…… Hmmm…. 6. I cried because I remembered various times I sat beside evil nasty people in planes who acted like sitting beside me was depriving them of oxygen…… . . . Oh I cried. And when google photos popped this picture this morning I cried again…… Not because am sad or miserable but because am GRATEFUL! . NEVER AGAIN WILL I BE THAT WOMAN 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 . . Good morning champions ❤️❤️❤️❤️
