Popular stand-up comedian and actress, Bose Ogunboye, popularly known as Lepacious Bose has recounted awful experiences she had to endure when she was obese.

The actress who shared a picture of herself crying on Instagram said it was the first time she would travel in years without needing to use a seat belt extension.

She said she cried in the plane for many reasons after she pulled the seatbelt and it clicked.

Talking about how her obese size was an embarrassment previously, the actress remembered when she was traveling with a group of male comedians and didn’t want them to make fun of her.

During the Journey, Bose said she traveled for six hours in the airplane without using a seat belt as she could not bear asking for a seatbelt extension and acted like it was together.

Also, the female comedian said she cried because she cannot remember how many times she held the seat belt in a car so officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would not stop her. Although the belt never connected, she said she held it until she has passed the officials.

She also said she cried because she remembered times when she could not sit by the exit with the legroom as she would politely be excused because she was too overweight to sit there.

The actress also narrated that there were times she sat down beside people in planes and they acted like sitting beside her deprived them of oxygen.

Lepacious Bose has said previously that she weighed 210kg. However, she has gone through several rigorous gym sessions to cut down her size.





In previous interviews, the actress recounted her weight loss journey was not easy.