Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers beat more accomplished Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova

American Jennifer Brady produced a fearless brand of tennis to topple 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4 on Sunday at the U.S. Open in New York.

The display helped the 25 year-old to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Brady appeared firmly in control from the start, opening the campaign with an ace and utilising her monster forehand to break down Kerber’s defence.

A double-fault followed by two errors from Kerber handed Brady a break for a 2-1 lead, with the American eventually closing out the set in 22 minutes.

Another American Shelby Rogers also beat sixth seed Petra Kvitova, two time Wimbledon winner, in three sets 7-6 3-6 7-6.

The win gave 27 year-old Rogers her first US Open quarter-final, matching her record in French Open in 2016.