By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has found its way into the Manchester City team, with two players confirmed positive.

The players are: Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.

The two players are currently on self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

A statement issued by the club on Monday morning said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”