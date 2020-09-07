By Abankula

India’s COVID-19 cases surged past 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of cases.

India now has 4,204,613 cases as at Monday morning, 70,000 cases ahead of Brazil.

However, India’s death toll of 71,687 is lower than Brazil’s 126,686, which is second only to America’s 193, 253 deaths.

The US, India and Brazil account for 53 per cent of all virus cases worldwide.

The US, with 6,460,421 cases, remains the worst-affected country.

Global cases of coronavirus on Monday morning passed 27.2 million, with 887,000 deaths and 19.3 million recoveries, according to figures by worldometers.info.