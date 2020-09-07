For a woman, her hair is as important to her as the food she eats to stay alive. Not only does it define her physical outlook, it also forms the foundation of her self-esteem.

But the question of the right hair to wear is often the most disconcerting exercise for women as there are many hair extensions in the market. But in the opinion of Onuzurike Oluomachi, a serial entrepreneur, a mother, wife and brands influencer, who has been in business for four years, virgin hair defines a woman’s true worth and beauty.

In a recent interview she said “Human hair or virgin hair extensions play a big role when it comes to beauty. It compliments you, completes your dressing, it beautifies and there’s just this glow that comes when you fix an original hair, it can’t be explained.”

She also highlights the correlation between a woman’s beauty and her hair, “No woman is ugly, they just lack confidence, and what my hair does is give every woman that confidence they need, in order to be the best of themselves and win.

“Beauty means confidence to me, once a woman is confident enough she’s beautiful to me, what my hair does is increase every woman’s confidence level. Owning a virgin hair, doesn’t just help. You save more money, because of its durability, it says a lot about a woman’s self worth, and how she wants to be perceived.”

The happily married mother of one revealed that she went into the virgin hair business because she’s a sucker for quality original virgin hair.

“I am actually a sucker for good hair. I love original virgin hairs, raw hairs, I could buy hair with my last savings if I wasn’t selling it,” she said.

Speaking further she explains what virgin hair really entails.

“Virgin hair are hairs of Vietnamese or Chinese women with really long hairs, trimmed and converted to bundles for other women who are not fortunate enough to be blessed with long hairs. Virgin hair business can easily be related to fashion business, in-terms of things women can’t do without. For instance women can’t stay without buying clothes, the same way they can own 20 hair extensions and still buy more,” she added.





Oluomachi founded her business, BO Hair Extension and Accessories in 2016. Her journey began in Umuahia, Abia State. As the business boomed she expanded to Uyo, Awka Ibom State and ultimately to Lagos where she has carved a niche for herself as one of the leading brands in the business.

She took the biggest gamble of her life when she relocated to Lagos. She knew no one and had never left her home base of Umuahia, Abia State but Lagos beckoned because through her online activities she discovered that over 70% of her clients are there. She packed her bags and arrived in Lagos. The rest, as they say, is history.

Oluomachi inherited her entrepreneurial spirit and DNA from her mother who was a caterer. When her mother had a health challenge, she took over as she is the only child. From there there was no stopping her. So, from the takeover of her mum’s catering shop Onuzurike blossomed into a full fledged businesswoman with great ambitions.

She was born on March 14, 1995 to Mrs Nkechi Nwoke. She attended Mayfair Academy for her elementary education before proceeding to Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State for her first degree where she bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Oluomachi hails from Igbere, Uzuakoil Abia State.