English club Everton, after many speculations, today announced the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for £22 million..

James, 29, signed a two year deal with an option for a third season in a move that linked him up with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time, having played under him at Bayern Munich and Real.

James upon signing for Everton said that he is happy to sign for the club.

“I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well.”

James has been out of favour in Real Madrid falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane as he still has one year left in his contract.

Rodriguez is the second South American midfielder to join Everton during this transfer window after Brazilian Allan arrived from Napoli on a three-year contract.