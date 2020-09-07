The GofundMe campaign for disqualified BBNaija housemate Erica Ngozi Nlewedim raked in $14,376 dollars, 11 hours after it was launched.

So far, 163 people have contributed to the fund, organised by Ehizode Irefo on behalf of Isioma Anumele.

Richmond, Texas based Irefo, who launched the campaign said it was for For Erica Nlewedim, “the star of BBNaija season 5, Lockdown edition whose journey on the show came to an emotional end – To realize some of her hopes and aspirations”.

Erica, one of the most talked-about housemates, was summarily dismissed from the Big Brother House on Sunday night, following her breach of the rules.

She had earned two strikes before.

After she tongue-lashed Laycon and even threatened to kill him outside the show, she finally got the red card.

Although she apologised to her mates, Biggie would not condone bad conduct as she had violated the rules.