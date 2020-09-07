The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has charged commanders of the 79 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons to exhibit high-level professionalism in policing the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

He gave the charge during a conference with the commanders held today at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Edo election will hold on 19 September and Ondo 10 October.

The conference centred on the deployment of the PMF for the elections and general review of the current internal security threats in the country.

It availed the Force leadership the opportunity to further re-strategize on best approaches on mitigating security threats particularly as contained in the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports.

The IGP noted that the PMF which has remained at the forefront of tactical operations in the country, is central to the operational plans of the Force towards a successful election in the two States.

The IGP, who observed that the elections are coming on the heels of the just concluded PMF Commanders’ course held at Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, charged the officers to take advantage of the new insights and experiences drawn from the training to positively impact their leadership roles in the elections and beyond.

The IGP has assured the residents of Edo and Ondo States of the full preparedness of the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with other security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the elections, to ensure the success of the forthcoming elections in the two States.