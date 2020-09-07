Police in the UK city of Birmingham have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the horrific knife rampage in the city centre on Sunday.

His arrest early today, three miles from the scene of rampage, followed the release of the CCTV footage about the attacks in four parts of the city.

He now faces a charge of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. .

His knife attacks in four parts of the city left a 23-year-old man dead, while a woman, 32, and another man, 19, are in a critical condition.

Five others suffered less serious injuries.

“There is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related and victims attacked in Birmingham appear to have been chosen at random,’’ said Chief Superintendent, Steve Graham of West Midlands Police, the PA news agency reported.

His statement was echoed by Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, who said there was no information linking the incident to terrorism.