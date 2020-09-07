By Jennifer Okundia

Lilo Aderogba, the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show, has signed her first major deal with a Microblogging platform.

She announced this via her official Instagram page today, Sept. 7. Her fans are excited about the new development as the hashtag #LILOchooseMore garnered over 3,000 tweets.

”It’s a beautiful Monday morning. I’m super excited to announce my endorsement as the new brand ambassador for MORE, Africa’s favourite microblogging, and social media platform” she wrote.

MORE is first Africa's Favorite Microblogging and social media platform, MORE allows people with different interests to discover more interesting content! It has Tribes for Music lovers, Entertainment enthusiast, Memes, BB9ja content and MORE!!

”

#LILOchooseMORE, you can now install Lilo with this simple steps, to enjoy all gist and update without miss out pic.twitter.com/spln1TEuvu — Online Angel🌟👑🔌™️ (@KingLukhenzy) September 7, 2020

Today we officially signed Ex BBNaija lockdown housemate @Liloaderogbaa to the MORE family @MOREBuzzAfrica. You can download MORE via the link below:https://t.co/U2IJCXRJyB…#LILOchooseMORE #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/5YtR6msb9V — Idorenyin Brown (@iddybrown1) September 7, 2020