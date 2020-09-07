By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Kiddwaya, one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has pleaded with Biggie to bring back his love interest, Erica.

He discussed this today during his diary session. The hashtag, #PrayforKiddwaya has garnered over 4,000 tweets on Twitter.

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim was disqualified on Sunday after getting her third and final strike. In a drunken state after the Saturday night party, Erica charged at Laycon, insulting him.

She also denied her deputy, Prince, from sleeping on the HOH bed.

