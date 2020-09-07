Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has revealed that she lost all her sayings to the popular Ponzi scheme, MMM in 2017.

The former model refused to mention the amount of money that went into the air, but hinted that it was a huge sum.

According to her, it was the money she had saved up for a long period of time but fell to the temptation of doubling it through the Ponzi scheme.

“It was really popular, MMM. I invested the money I was supposed to use [for business] and I lost woefully,” Nengi told Ozo.

“Omo, it was as if I just put my money and a few weeks later, they just went away. I was like, I don’t understand. It really pained me,” she said.