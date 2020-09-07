By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija former housemates and celebrity couple Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan known as Bambam and Teddy A are excited to mark their first wedding anniversary together.

To mark their traditional marriage ceremony, the actress and business woman, born in 1990 in Ogun State, where she had her wedding shared a photo with her hubby and said:

Happy First Tradversary Papi @iamteddya ❤️

Teddy who also affirmed his undying love and devotion to his wife also wrote

‘Happy 1st Anniversary baby, I got you forever! ❤️ @bammybestowed’

The duo have a beautiful daughter together. Bam Bam’s parents are divorced and she attended film school as a means of overcoming her parents’separation.

