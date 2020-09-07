Ayorinde Oluokun

Adoration Ministry Enugu has defended its Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, over the controversies stirred by his comments on the dispute between two Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Laycon early Sunday morning.

In a video that went viral, Mbaka had condemned Erica for raining abuses on Laycon for telling Ebuka, the host of the show, that she tried to kiss him when while preaching at the Adoration ground on Sunday,

The controversial priest also commended Laycon for not responding to the insults, while predicting that Erica will lose the N85m prize for BBNajia season 5.

Mbaka’s prediction seemed to have come to pass with the disqualification of Erica from the show few hours later.

But Fr. Mbaka had also come under criticisms from those who think that as a man of God, he should not be involved in viewing of BBNaija or comment on happenings in the programme during a church service.

But defending Fr. Mbaka’s allusion to happening in the television reality show during the church service on his Facebook page early Monday morning, the Adoration Ministry said it is wrong to conclude that Mbaka was engaged in viewing of BBNaija because of his comments.

The Ministry, in a post on its Facebook page said, “Fr. Mbaka spent time preaching on tolerance, forgiveness, love, dialogue, patience, with agreement prayer using Zachariah chapter 1 to chapter 14, especially between husbands and wives as the central theme of the Sunday’s liturgy was fraternal correction with love.

“He referred what transpired between two housemates in the BBNaija as an example. He could have seen a clip of the BBNaija show as any of us who is not yet in heaven could inadvertently have seen, or he could have got it from discussions.





“But the fact remains that Erica was not tolerant. Unfortunately, mischief-makers copied only the reference to BBNaija, which was only used as an example and overlooked the whole message. Contextlessness implies meaninglessness.

“When something is taken out of its context, it loses its meaning. Even a verse from the Bible taken out of its context loses its meaning and can have disastrous consequences!!!.