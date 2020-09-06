By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, humanitarian and vlogger Tonto Dikeh and her lovely son King Andre, are having a beautiful weekend together.

Dikeh took to her page to disclose how proud she is of her self for building a game from scratch with the assistance of her baby boy.

She stated that she also made him learn team work, after he kept pointing out her mistakes out. Tonto spent 3 hours and 29 minutes on the game.

Take a look…

‘If you know how proud of myself I am for accomplishing this mission ehn…

🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵

Spent 3hours and 29mins doing this with @kingandre_dikeh while he was busy telling me all the wrong ways I was doing it,

🤣🤣🤣🤣

Kinda had to redo it like 4 times..

But while doing this I was able to teach my son what Team work is, The importance of team work and communication skills, Also how to tell a person They are wrong without hurting the next persons feelings..





Basically we learnt Humanity while working on @kingandre_dikeh NEW GAME..

Let’s just Say I’M RAISING A KING & I’m dedicated to doing so..’ she said.

She also taught her son to cook and he made a sandwich, pancakes, cookies and a cup cake all by himself…

‘Our Online Virtual Summary Schooling has been so fun☺️🙃

With Zero help @kingandre_dikeh -Baked a cupcake

-Made a healthy Sandwich

-Made pancakes and now makes them every mrng.

-And Cookiesss💃💃💃

While I’m out there making Progress with my life @kingandre_dikeh is also Improving himself…

😊💃💃

(Pls IGNORE the face baking @makeupbyshakara’