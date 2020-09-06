By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike has called out film producers who might have the intention of asking for sex in exchange for roles.

According to her, its an insult to be accosted for sex in order for feature in movies.

”If because you are film producer and you think its an opportunity to take advantage of women and demand for sex from them…The God I serve will visit you with his judgement.

”By the authority bestowed on me as a daughter of light, I command the locusts to eat up your harvest by the end of 2020” she cursed.

”Don’t ever bring those evil offers to me, I don’t need to sleep with you to be featured in your movie!!! Enough of this bullshit !!! You insult my person if at this level I have to sleep around for roles.