By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has celebrated his wife Toyin Saraki on her 56th birthday on Sunday.

The two-term Kwara State Governor disclosed how he was blessed to have Toyin in his life.

“Happy birthday, @ToyinSaraki. You’re a shining light and I’m blessed to have you in my life. I pray you have an amazing year,” he tweeted.

The Wife of the former governor has similarly marked her birthday, saying: “Thank you for the birthday wishes. I am overjoyed to read all of your messages and cherish each one of them. I am so humbled to have such devoted friends and fans, and am starting my day with some of my favourite people.”

Toyin is a global health advocate, healthcare philanthropist and the Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

She had her elementary education at St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Holy Child College Lagos, after which she went to the United Kingdom and attended Roedean School, Brighton.

She achieved her L.L.B degree in Law from the London School of Oriental and African Studies and her L.L.M in International Economic Law from King’s College London, both of the University of London. She returned to Nigeria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.



