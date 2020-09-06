Oluwaferanmi Adeshola aka Feranmi Gold, daughter of popular Fuji musician in Mushin, Lagos, Easy Kabaka, has revealed real reason she chose Fuji star, Pasuma as her mentor.

The Business Administration graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, majors in classical Fuji music.

Born into the family of a popular Mushin Fuji star, Easy Kabaka Abiodun and mother, Olufunmilayo but was raised by her grandmother in Lagos, her journey into music started in secondary school, where she sang in the classroom to the admiration of her classmates, who later advised her to take music as a career.

Feranmi Gold, as she is popularly known by her friends and fans started singing in churches and other events.

However, when asked how she got inspiration to compose songs and perform on stage, she said; “Music is my blood, ”I don’t need to learn it. I work with my mood and all my inspiration comes from my dream. Also, I don’t need to smoke nor drink to get inspiration. It comes directly from my dreams”

In a chat with PM NEWS reporter, she maintained that she could sing Fuji, fuji hip-hop, fuji-gospel and classical Fuji.

She further revealed that her intention was to take her Classical Fuji music to a very enviable height, saying that the general believe was that only illiterates could listen to Fuji music.

Despite the fact that she was born by a popular Fuji music father, Feranmi declared that Pasuma is her role model and mentor.

“I love Pasuma’s music to a fault, while growing up, my mum listened to Pasuma’s music a lot, which made me to derive inspiration from his songs,” she said, adding that she had tried some hip-hop songs and mixed it with Fuji.





When asked if she has met her mentor, she emphatically revealed that she had met him and described Pasuma as a wonderful and merciful personality, who liked to support upcoming musicians.

Feranmi explained that Pasuma, apart from supporting her financially, had also played a fatherly role in her musical career, describing him as God sent.