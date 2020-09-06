By Jennifer Okundia

Celebrity couple Timi and Busola Dakolo, are full of gratitude and excitement as their first child Alexander Timi Dakolo clocks 10.

The Bayelsa native who tied the knot with his Kogi sweetheart in 2012, have 3 children together, including two girls Hallel and Zoe.

Sharing photos and messages on their individual social media accounts, Busola who is a professional photographer wrote:

‘Blessed and thankful😍😍😍😍

Thankful for 10years of blessings, favor, good health, divine protection, excellence and a life hidden in God’s hands.

Happy birthday Son❤️❤️❤️❤️ your life is hid in the one who is higher than the highest and greater than the greatest.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Timi Dakolo poured out his heart to his son and wished him the best a father can offer his child:





‘Happy Birthday to the Chairman of the yard.

I remember carrying you for the first time and was scared and joyous at the same.

I think you winked at me and I knew we are going to be kool..

I must this today,I forgive you for all the sleepless nights,Small immunization,it took you one week to calm down.

After all I did for you,your first word was Mummy. E still Dey pain .

When it got to I want something I was Daddy

When it got showing love, Mummy got it..😂😂

I love you Alexander Timi Dakolo.

You will do Great things

You will have great(loyal) friends

You will light up Dark places

You will fill hollow hearts

You will carry hope and offer it to many

You will continually fear God

and His praises will flow out of your mouth effortlessly

You will get wisdom,you will get understand and you will then apply it to your life.

You will marry a good woman and you will be Great husband to her my dear..

Alexander,the son of my youth..

Remember that kindness is the Ultimate beauty.

I pray all the blessing a Father can bless a child with upon your life.

I love you Alexander Timi Dakolo

#fatherandson #birthday #happybirthday