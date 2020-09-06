Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, a former student unionist, on Saturday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primaries for Imo North Senatorial by-election.

Mr Chuba Oramisi, Chairman PDP National Electoral Committee, said Okewulonu polled 609 votes, while his closest rival, Mr Patrick Ndubueze, got 27 votes.

Total number of accredited voters was 659, valid votes 636, while 23 votes were voided.

Okewulonu, who was a retired Customs officer, joins Ifeanyi Ararueme, who is representing the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Other parties in the state are yet to announce their candidates.

Okewulonu had his early education in Umuahia, Abia State. His secondary education was at Community Secondary School, Ikenazizi Obowo.

He completed his secondary education at Ibeku High School in Umuahia, graduating as one of the best students.

He later gained admission into the school and graduated in 1986 with distinction in Higher National Diploma (HND).

After retirng from Customs in 2000, he established JOK Investment Nigeria Limited and ASPORI-IZA Nigeria Limited with core interests in Shipping, Import and Export of goods with offices in South Korea, Japan, China, Switzerland, Holland etc.





The election will take place on Oct. 31.