World No 1 Novak Djokovic is out of the US Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball, earning automatic disqualification.

He had just been broken by Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 16 to trail 5-6, when he carelessly played a ball that hit a lineswoman.

The woman collapsed in apparent pains

Even though Djokovic ran to the woman to comfort her, he had broken a rule and the punishment was elimination from the tournament.

And so the favourite for the tournament was disqualified.

(Watch the video:





The US Open rules state that: ‘Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site.

‘In circumstances that are flagrant and particularly injurious to the success of a tournament, or are singularly egregious, a single violation of this section shall also constitute the major offence of “aggravated behaviour”.

‘For the purposes of this rule, physical abuse is the unauthorised touching of an official, opponent, spectator or other person.”.

Djokovic’s misfortune was Pablo Carreno Busta’s fortune.

The Spanish qualified for the quarter-finals without having to sweat too much.

He joins Alexander Zverev, who destroyed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to book the first place in the quarters.