By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes on Sunday welcomed the birth of his new baby boy he described as the second most important goal in his life.

The ace midfielder who had to rush to the hospital after representing Portugal in a match against Croatia took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his new son.

Revealing how excited he and his wife was on his Instagram post, Fernandes posted that he gave one of the most important kicks of his life.

Fernandes said further that when many said that he had not scored a goal but they were wrong because despite the final whistle one of the two best kicks he gave in his career was about to enter.

He also explained that after the match, he was called for an anti-doping test before he was able to dash to the hospital where his wife Ana gave birth at around 12:30 am.

Manchester United has congratulated the star midfielder and his partner on the birth of their second child.

Big congratulations to @B_Fernandes8 and his partner, Ana, on the birth of their second child 👶🎉#MUFC pic.twitter.com/EO9OAYe501 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2020