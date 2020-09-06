By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes on Sunday welcomed the birth of his new baby boy he described as the second most important goal in his life.
The ace midfielder who had to rush to the hospital after representing Portugal in a match against Croatia took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his new son.
Revealing how excited he and his wife was on his Instagram post, Fernandes posted that he gave one of the most important kicks of his life.
Dia 6 de setembro de 2020, quando muitos pensavam que ao término do jogo da seleção Bruno Fernandes não tinha feito golo enganam-se! Faz hoje 38 semanas e 6 dias que dei um dos pontapés para golo mais importantes da minha vida, como eu gosto e com uma distância de quase 9 meses ansioso por ver a bola a balançar a rede 🙌🏼 Quando terminou o jogo muitos de vocês já diziam que não tinha feito golo mas enganavam-se porque apesar do apito final um dos dois melhores pontapés que dei na carreira estava prestes a entrar, mas não sem antes o delegado chamar-me para o antidoping logo após o jogo 🤨 passados esses momentos e algumas horas eis que a bola entra ou neste caso concreto sai 😂 Gonçalo de Pinho Fernandes decide que é hora do seu pai fazer o segundo golo mais importante na sua vida! E assim às 00:39 de dia 6 de setembro a minha mulher @anaapinho_ mais uma vez fez a nossa vida ganhar ainda mais vida 🤩🙌🏼❤️
Fernandes said further that when many said that he had not scored a goal but they were wrong because despite the final whistle one of the two best kicks he gave in his career was about to enter.
He also explained that after the match, he was called for an anti-doping test before he was able to dash to the hospital where his wife Ana gave birth at around 12:30 am.
Manchester United has congratulated the star midfielder and his partner on the birth of their second child.
Big congratulations to @B_Fernandes8 and his partner, Ana, on the birth of their second child 👶🎉#MUFC pic.twitter.com/EO9OAYe501
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2020
