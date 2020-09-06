By Jennifer Okundia

30 year old Nigerian entrepreneur and BBNaija housemate Lucy Essien, has been evicted from the popular reality TV show.

During Sunday’s eviction night, show host and ‘Rubbin Minds’ presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made the announcement in front of other housemates.

Lucy reacted with an emotionless bye, it has been a pleasure, as she walked out of Biggie’s house after more than 48 days.

Lucy no get feelings I swear na female lucifa😂😂😂#bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/Sk8VNr1iB3 — Greatestdayoh (@greatestdayoh) September 6, 2020

LMAO, Lucy is that bitch though No time to shalaye, she told them byeeeeee🤣😂🤣 Disqualified Erica Ebuka #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/PQbjrN9rd5 — Bee Drops Pure Honey (@BeeDrops_honey) September 6, 2020

Erica fans be like " She Didn't Derserve To Be Disqualified " yen yen yen#bbnaijalockdown2020 #BBErica pic.twitter.com/g3x7B0h271 — Victor Ogbaegbe 🇳🇬 (@naughty_libra) September 6, 2020





Lucy emerged Head of House once, a decision that did not go down well with some of the housemates, who she was always at logger heads with.

She definitely had quite an experience, as she found friendship in the bosom of Ka3na who was the first to be evicted and Dorathy, who is still in the game.